Lands ministry joins Movember campaign

+ Enlarge this image Minister for Lands and Mineral Resources, Faiyaz Koya with his staff members during the Movember launch at the Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Industry, Trade and Tourism office in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 3:23PM THE Ministry of Lands and Mineral Resources, Industry, Trade and Tourism have today set a target to raise more than $5,000 towards the Movember Campaign during their campaign launch in Suva this morning.

The Ministry was the first to launch the Movember Campaign that is focused on raising awareness on prostate cancer in the country.

Minister for Industry, Trade, Tourism, Lands and Mineral Resources Faiyaz Koya said if the ministry's staff meet the target, he has agreed to shave off his mustache for the worthy cause.

Mr Koya also stressed that prostate cancer was the most common cancer affecting men over 50, and the risk increased with age.

"In Fiji more than 20 prostate cancer cases are recorded each year. These cases could be prevented through regular screening, early detection and treatment," he said.

"Through campaigns, such as Movember, the Fiji Cancer Society is raising a voice against this silent killer.

"This is to ensure that all stakeholders understand that prostate cancer, amongst other diseases, such as heart and kidney disease, diabetes and Non-Communicable Disease, is becoming a leading cause of death."

He also encouraged men no to be afraid to get a checkup as it is important to detect the disease early and have healthier lifestyle choices.