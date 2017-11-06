Strong wind warning for Lau, Lomaiviti

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:18PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for land areas of southern Lau and Lomaiviti group.

This was confirmed in a weather bulletin issued from the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning.

The bulletin states a trough of low pressure remains slow moving over the Northern parts of Fiji and associated cloud and showers affect to affect the country.

Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southeast of Fiji continues to direct a fresh to strong east to southeast wind flow over the group.