Strong wind warning for Lau, Lomaiviti

Update: 3:18PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for land areas of southern Lau and Lomaiviti group.
This was confirmed in a weather bulletin issued from the
National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi at 10:45am this morning.
The bulletin states a trough of low pressure remains slow moving
over the Northern parts of Fiji and associated cloud and showers affect to
affect the country.
Meanwhile, a high pressure system to the southeast of Fiji continues
to direct a fresh to strong east to southeast wind flow over the group.