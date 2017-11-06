Burger King to open in the capital

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:05PM BURGER lovers in Suva will now have an alternative restaurant to check out with the grand opening of the Burger King outlet set to take place in the capital city this Friday.

Burger King chairman Kirit Patel said since opening the first Burger King Restaurant in Nadi, they were inundated with the requests from people of Suva to open a Burger King Restaurant in Suva and that time has now finally come.

"We're happy to open this first Burger King outlet in the capital city and we are quite happy to serve the people of Suva and Fiji," he said.

"This is also a good opportunity for us to tell the people that this is just one of the Burger King outlets in Suva and there are few more locations that will be opening up by next year.

"We will be opening a state‐of‐the‐art Burger King restaurant with drive‐through in Nakasi ‐ Fiji's most populous and fastest growing suburb within the next six months or so. The burgeoning suburb of Nakasi is an obvious choice for our Burger King outlet and that too with modern facilities," Mr Patel said.