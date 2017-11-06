Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

COP23: German Govt to buy certified emissions reduction credits

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 3:02PM THE German government will calculate the carbon footprint of COP23 and offset emissions by buying certified emissions reduction credits (CER) from the Clean Development Mechanism projects (CDM) with a preference for the ones registered in Small Island Developing States.

This was highlighted by Fiji's Ambassador to the European Union and COP23 Climate Ambassador Deo Saran at the commencement of the "climate train" from Berlin to Bonn.

Mr Saran said Fijian COP23 Presidency wants to energize the spirit of the Paris Agreement, a spirit of shared leadership and global cooperation and enhance pre-2020 action.

"Every individual effort to limit greenhouse gas emissions counts. All of us have a role to play, because we are all on the same boat and we only have one planet to share. We are a global community now all on board for the same journey," he said.

He said Fiji's presidency at COP 23  brings a sense of urgency as Pacific Islanders rely on their Oceans for their daily livelihoods however several islands are threatened by rising sea level and will soon disappear underwater.

 








