Ministry, Aust university ink agreement

+ Enlarge this image Ministry of Health PS Philip Davies with Live and Learn Fiji country manager Doris Susau, left, and Monash University's Dr Quyen Duong during the signing at the Ministry of Health office in Suva this morning. Picture: JONACANI LALAKOBAU

Update: 2:50PM THE Ministry of Health today signed a memorandum of agreement between an Australia based Monash University.

This part of the Ministry's bid to see a reduction in mosquito borne diseases.

The MOA now allows the Ministry to work with the University in establishing a new mosquito specie which will act as a barrier to the transmission of mosquito borne diseases such as Dengue Fever, Chikungunya and Zika.

The program will start in the Suva - Nausori corridor and will last for one year, before it gradually rolls out into the other divisions.