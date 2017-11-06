Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Ministry, Aust university ink agreement

MERE NALEBA
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 2:50PM THE Ministry of Health today signed a memorandum of agreement between an Australia based Monash University.

This part of the Ministry's bid to see a reduction in mosquito borne diseases.

The MOA now allows the Ministry to work with the University in establishing a new mosquito specie which will act as a barrier to the transmission of mosquito borne diseases such as Dengue Fever, Chikungunya and Zika.

The program will start in the Suva - Nausori corridor and will last for one year, before it gradually rolls out into the other divisions.








