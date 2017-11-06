Ministry, Aust university ink agreement

Update: 2:50PM THE Ministry of Health today signed a memorandum of agreement between an Australia based Monash University.
This part of the Ministry's bid
to see a reduction in mosquito borne diseases.
The MOA now allows the Ministry
to work with the University in establishing a new mosquito specie which will
act as a barrier to the transmission of mosquito borne diseases such as Dengue
Fever, Chikungunya and Zika.
The program will start in the
Suva - Nausori corridor and will last for one year, before it gradually rolls
out into the other divisions.