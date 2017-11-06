Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

CMBE training aim to equip women financially

ALISI VUCAGO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 2:22PM THE United Nations Development Program (UNDP) had set up the Continuing Market Business Education (CMBE) training in Levuka which had enabled market vendors to access financial services and related government services which support their work.

The CMBE which is an initiative by UNDP in partnership with Westpac Banking Corporation is part of UN Women's Markets for Change project that is aimed to build the financial literacy and business competencies of market vendors, especially women, and enable them to access financial services. 

Market vendor Sarafina Diwaqa was one of the participants in the CMBE training and she said the upskilling has given her confidence in her work.

"I earn more than twice now because I practice what I learned from the training. I started to keep the record of my business, opened my bank account to save money, and used it on a budget for my family, village and churches," she said.

CMBE Training Coordinator with the UNDP Pacific Office in Fiji Cema Bolabola said CMBE provided market vendors with not only the knowledge and skills but also confidence to see themselves and act as businesspersons.

"The business of market venders often depends on changing weather and climate. Financial services such as savings, microcredit, micro and livelihood insurance could be used to secure their livelihoods," said Ms Bolabola.

Markets for Change has provided CMBE training sessions at 12 municipal markets in Fiji since it started in November 2014.








