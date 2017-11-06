COP23: Never in Fiji

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:15PM FIJI could never have been able to stage COP23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said and the COP president paid tribute to the German government and people for work done to staging the physical event.

Speaking at the opening of the Climate Planet in the Freizeit Park on Sunday, the PM said he was grateful for German generosity and was inspired by their collaboration.

"Friends we are deeply grateful as a nation that the German people have had the generosity to host COP23 here in Bonn with Fiji as president and the UNFCCC in support," the PM said.

"It is truly inspiring to see what is possible when you combine the interests and resources of nations of vastly different sizes and at opposite ends of the Earth."

The Climate Planet, a Danish installation which was uprooted from Aarhus, Denmark and installed in Bonn houses an electronic theatrical presentation of the worlds formation and 200 years worth of weather changes.

Developed in collaboration with the US National Space Agency (NASA), the Climate Planet uses real time satellite transmissions to tell the climate story.

"Over the next two weeks, I'm told more than 20,000 people are expected, there is no way we could have staged something like this in Fiji," the PM said.