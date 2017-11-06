COP23: Never in Fiji

Update: 2:15PM FIJI could never have been able to stage COP23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said and the COP president paid tribute to the German government and people for work done to staging the physical event.
Speaking
at the opening of the Climate Planet in the Freizeit Park on Sunday, the PM
said he was grateful for German generosity and was inspired by their
collaboration.
"Friends
we are deeply grateful as a nation that the German people have had the
generosity to host COP23 here in Bonn with Fiji as president and the UNFCCC in
support," the PM said.
"It
is truly inspiring to see what is possible when you combine the interests and
resources of nations of vastly different sizes and at opposite ends of the
Earth."
The
Climate Planet, a Danish installation which was uprooted from Aarhus, Denmark
and installed in Bonn houses an electronic theatrical presentation of the
worlds formation and 200 years worth of weather changes.
Developed
in collaboration with the US National Space Agency (NASA), the Climate Planet
uses real time satellite transmissions to tell the climate story.
"Over
the next two weeks, I'm told more than 20,000 people are expected, there is no
way we could have staged something like this in Fiji," the PM said.