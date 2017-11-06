Fiji Time: 7:02 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23: Never in Fiji

LICE MOVONO
Monday, November 06, 2017

Update: 2:15PM FIJI could never have been able to stage COP23, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama said and the COP president paid tribute to the German government and people for work done to staging the physical event.

Speaking at the opening of the Climate Planet in the Freizeit Park on Sunday, the PM said he was grateful for German generosity and was inspired by their collaboration.

"Friends we are deeply grateful as a nation that the German people have had the generosity to host COP23 here in Bonn with Fiji as president and the UNFCCC in support," the PM said.

"It is truly inspiring to see what is possible when you combine the interests and resources of nations of vastly different sizes and at opposite ends of the Earth."

The Climate Planet, a Danish installation which was uprooted from Aarhus, Denmark and installed in Bonn houses an electronic theatrical presentation of the worlds formation and 200 years worth of weather changes.

Developed in collaboration with the US National Space Agency (NASA), the Climate Planet uses real time satellite transmissions to tell the climate story.

"Over the next two weeks, I'm told more than 20,000 people are expected, there is no way we could have staged something like this in Fiji," the PM said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)