Annual workshop for judicial officers

+ Enlarge this image Commissioners for Oaths and Justices of the Peace with the Chief Justice Justice Anthony Gates seated in the middle. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 1:43PM A TOTAL of 180 Commissioners for Oaths and Justices of the Peace for the Western Division gathered during the weekend for their annual workshop held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.

The workshop was to keep them informed and updated on their roles.

A statement said several concerns had been raised over the lack of guidance or assistance generally, with the manner in which some Financial institutions, Statutory Authorities and Government departments give information and advice to their clients and members of the public who seek the services of Commissioners for Oaths or JPs, for the proper and speedy execution of documents.

"The workshop was opened by the Chief Justice Anthony Gates who reminded all office holders of the need to make themselves available at all times to render their services to the members of the public for which no fee or any gift(s) were to be sought or received as this was strictly prohibited," it said.

"Jointly organized and hosted in all three Divisions throughout Fiji by the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Department, the workshop aims towards providing a refresher to all existing office holders as well as an induction to the new appointees, of any new procedures, their obligations, duties and responsibilities and how they should conduct themselves while serving the members of the public."

The workshop also included some of the 110 new JPs and 10 Commissioners for Oaths who were sworn in September last year Justice Suresh Chandra (Resident Justice of Appeal and Judge of the Supreme Court of Fiji) who is also the Coordinator of the National Judicial Education Committee which organizes some 20 workshops for the Judicial department annually, which includes High Court judges, magistrates, court registry and all other staff.