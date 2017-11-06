Annual workshop for judicial officers

Update: 1:43PM A TOTAL of 180 Commissioners for Oaths and Justices of the Peace for the Western Division gathered during the weekend for their annual workshop held at the Tanoa Waterfront Hotel in Lautoka.
The workshop was to keep them informed and updated on their roles.
A statement said several concerns had been
raised over the lack of guidance or assistance generally, with the manner in
which some Financial institutions, Statutory Authorities and Government
departments give information and advice to their clients and members of the
public who seek the services of Commissioners for Oaths or JPs, for the proper
and speedy execution of documents.
"The workshop was opened by the Chief Justice Anthony Gates who reminded all office
holders of the need to make themselves available at all times to render their
services to the members of the public for which no fee or any gift(s) were to
be sought or received as this was strictly prohibited," it said.
"Jointly organized and hosted in all three Divisions
throughout Fiji by the Ministry of Justice and the Judicial Department, the
workshop aims towards providing a refresher to all existing office holders as
well as an induction to the new appointees, of any new procedures, their
obligations, duties and responsibilities and how they should conduct themselves
while serving the members of the public."
The workshop also included some of the 110 new JPs and
10 Commissioners for Oaths who were sworn in September last year Justice
Suresh Chandra (Resident Justice of Appeal and Judge of the Supreme Court of
Fiji) who is also the Coordinator of the National Judicial Education Committee
which organizes some 20 workshops for the Judicial department annually, which
includes High Court judges, magistrates, court registry and all other staff.