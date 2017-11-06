A royal touch to the Old Capital

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The old Royal Hotel in Levuka, Ovalau. Picture: Supplied

SITUATED in the midst of Levuka Town lies an iconic hotel familiar to people living there and also to those who have stayed in it.

The Royal Hotel has been regarded as the oldest run hotel in the South Pacific and a team from this newspaper recently visited the Old Capital and got a chance to experience what the hotel had to offer.

The owner of the Hotel is Nicolette Yoshida, commonly known as Ashley and the daily operations is being run by her son and managing director, Marc Yoshida.

According to Mr Yoshida and information provided at the hotel, The Royal is Fiji's oldest hotel that represented the finest embodiment of Levuka's colonial past.

The record book at the hotel stated that the earliest owners of the hotel were the sea captains Volk and David Robbie.

Capt Robbie played an important role in the hotel's history and the town of Levuka.

"He purchased the hotel from Captain Volk as a base for his tea export business where he built a storage shed for tea that was brought over from his plantation on Vanua Levu for export to the markets of Europe," the record said.

"The hotel, originally a wooden building, was rebuilt at the turn of the century by Capt Robbie.

"In 1972 Jim Ashley arrived from Suva to run the hotel. His son Edmund Ashley, working for the government in Suva, moved to Levuka to take the running of the hotel when his father died.

"In 1940 he married Dorothy Kaad and both managed the hotel until his death in 1978.

"The building still stands on the hotel grounds to this day, though is now used for accommodation. During his ownership a fire razed the building, Capt Robbie rebuilt the hotel. He was also instrumental in having the Levuka Town Hall built as well.

"The Royal is the only survivor of the days when, it was said, mariners found their way through the reef passage into Levuka Harbour by the empty gin bottles floating out."

By the 1860s, the Royal Hotel had established itself as the finest hotel in town and was the place to stay. Ship masters, plantation owners, even the notorious blackbirder, Bully Hayes, frequented the Royal.

"Its builders surely had sailing ships in mind. The front rooms overlooked the harbour so that sea captains could keep a watchful eye on their anchored vessels," the record said.

"The port and the passage could be monitored too from the crow's nest on the roof, which still stands atop the Royal."

According to family history, Ms Yoshida's grandfather James George Ashley came to Levuka from England in the late 1800s and settled in Levuka.

Her father Edmund Ashley was born in Suva in 1916.

He worked in the audit department in Suva and moved down to Levuka in the 1930s to take over and look after the hotel from her grandfather, who had passed away.

The hotel was then sold to Morris Hedstrom and Company Ltd in 1940.

Ms Yoshida's parents bought the hotel with the help of a friend Vince Costello, the owner of the Garrick Hotel in Suva.

Her parents ran the hotel until Mr Ashley died in November of 1978.

Her only brother Edmund Aisea James Ashley then ran the business with their mother (Dorothy Kaad - her father was of Danish and Rotuman origin) until he died in 1995.

Since then, Ms Yoshida had been operating the business with her mother until her death on May 5 in 2004.

When it comes to the facilities, the Royal Hotel offers a wide range of services from a resort style gym, swimming pool, hotel dining, video room, guest bar, laundry service, tour bookings, function rooms, internet facilities including W-Fi access.

Credit and debit card facilities are also available.

Apart from their colonial style rooms in the main building, the hotel also offers a wide range of accommodation to suit every traveler that visits the place.

These include: self-contained ocean view cottage; poolside studio cottage; self-contained cottage; and the studio self-contained garden apartment.

People seeking to visit the hotel can do so by flying to Bureta Airstrip and also by boarding a ferry from Suva to Levuka.

So next time, if you visit Levuka and want to experience something unique from the past, the Royal Hotel is the place to stay.