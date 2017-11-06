/ Front page / News

IN a year marked by devastating hurricanes, floods and drought, Greenpeace said real world leaders must stand up at the UN climate talks in Bonn and propel climate action forward or be held accountable for their inaction.

Two years since the Paris Climate Agreement signalled the intent to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, Greenpeace said leaders meeting in Bonn must now achieve real progress on the Paris Agreement's implementation guidelines (the rulebook).

Leaders must also set the groundwork for raising climate ambition and ending the injustice of inaction ahead of the first stocktake of collective efforts in 2018.

"We have no time to waste. Our climate is changing, putting people and communities increasingly at threat, from Suva to Washington or anywhere, but we have a window of opportunity to take fast, bold action to deliver true security and justice for every one of us," Greenpeace International executive director Jennifer Morgan said.

"At this year's COP, leaders can start fulfilling the promises they made in Paris and signal their intent to seize the opportunity and the obligation of our time by ramping up climate action."

Dubbed the Pacific COP because it is being presided over by Fiji, it will be the first time the global community has met since US President Donald Trump announced Washington will withdraw from the Paris agreement.

Fiji has called for Bonn to become a visionary summit and a reaffirmation of climate action.

"Trump's decision to back out of Paris has backfired spectacularly, sparking a groundswell of support for global climate action. There is no turning back and there will be no renegotiation and that message must be made clear at COP23. We expect new leaders to emerge in Bonn and the eyes of the world will be on the EU, China and others to step up," Ms Morgan said.

According to Greenpeace, the continued hypocrisy of Paris signatories is also being exposed as people around the world take matters into their own hands.