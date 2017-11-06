Rain brings flash flooding

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A resident of Wailea settlement in Vatuwaqa makes his way through a flooded road during the heavy rain in Suva yesterday. Heavy rain in the Central Division resulted in flash flooding in low lying areas.Picture: ATU RASEA

HEAVY rain experienced in the Central Division yesterday led to flash flooding of many low lying areas.

The water level of the Waimanu River gradually increased and by yesterday afternoon the river broke its banks. However, the situation was normal for Sawani villagers who had over the years know the signs to lookout for.

Sawani Village is located beside the Waimanu River in Naitasiri.

Former village headman Josefa Balemila said whenever there was heavy rain and the water level rose, they would start placing marks on the banks of the river to indicate the rise in water levels.

Mr Balemila said because they had experienced flooding before, they knew what to do when there was heavy rain.

He said usually, if it was two days of consecutive rain, then the possibility of flooding was real.

A special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services yesterday at 4:40 pm stated that at that at 4.15 pm yesterday, the water level at Waimanu River was 6.36 metres, which was 1.36m above warning level, but had decreased.

However, at the same time, the water level at the Naqali bridge was 5.46m, which was 1.96m above warning level, and continued to increase.