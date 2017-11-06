Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Rain brings flash flooding

Mere Naleba
Monday, November 06, 2017

HEAVY rain experienced in the Central Division yesterday led to flash flooding of many low lying areas.

The water level of the Waimanu River gradually increased and by yesterday afternoon the river broke its banks. However, the situation was normal for Sawani villagers who had over the years know the signs to lookout for.

Sawani Village is located beside the Waimanu River in Naitasiri.

Former village headman Josefa Balemila said whenever there was heavy rain and the water level rose, they would start placing marks on the banks of the river to indicate the rise in water levels.

Mr Balemila said because they had experienced flooding before, they knew what to do when there was heavy rain.

He said usually, if it was two days of consecutive rain, then the possibility of flooding was real.

A special weather bulletin issued by the Fiji Meteorological Services yesterday at 4:40 pm stated that at that at 4.15 pm yesterday, the water level at Waimanu River was 6.36 metres, which was 1.36m above warning level, but had decreased.

However, at the same time, the water level at the Naqali bridge was 5.46m, which was 1.96m above warning level, and continued to increase.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)