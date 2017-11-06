Weather to clear

/ Front page / News

MUCH needed rain which fell across the parched Western Division over the past 48 hours is expected to ease today.

The duty forecaster at the Fiji Meteorological Service in Nadi said the rain was brought in by a trough of low pressure over the Fiji Group, coupled with a high pressure system associated with southeast trade wind.

Showers were experienced in parts of the western side of Viti Levu and heavy downpours over Lau, Lomaiviti, Kadavu and the eastern parts and interior of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

The heavy showers brought about flash flooding in low lying areas in some parts of Suva and in places where drainage was inadequate or non-existent.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning remains in force for land areas in southern Lau.

People living in those areas could expect strong easterly wind with an average speed of 45kmph gusting to 65kmph.