Council scoops business excellence award

LAUTOKA City Council was one of 11 entities that scooped the Commitment in Business Excellence award at the 2017 Fiji Business Excellence awards held last Saturday in Nadi.

Lautoka City Council CEO Jone Nakauvadra said while he was pleased at his team's effort, he was also aware of the need to continue lifting the bar in terms of service delivery and productivity.

"It is humbling to be acknowledged for the amount of effort we are putting in to ensure that the people of the Sugar City are being served diligently each and every day," he said.

"It shows that we are doing the right things in terms of service delivery and it also shows we are transparent in how we operate, our performance is good and we are on track in our pursuit of excellence as an organisation."

Mr Nakauvadra said the achievement was a pat on the back for all the employees at the Lautoka City Council.

"We work together at the Lautoka City Council and I am proud to be the head of a team that has the right attitude towards productivity and service delivery.

"However, we will not be complacent and will continue to work with the Local Government Ministry and our stakeholders to continue to lift our standards in terms of customer service and productivity."

Other entities that scooped the Commitment in Business Excellence Award were iTaukei Affairs Ministry, Hygiene and Sanitization Services (Fiji) Ltd, Suva City Council, Manubhai Industries Ltd, Lami Town Council, AJAX Spurway Fasteners Ltd, Roofing and Profiles (Fiji) Ltd, Infrastructure and Transport Ministry, Sigatoka Electric Ltd and CRP Industries Ltd.