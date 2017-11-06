Poor response

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Advisory Committee Member Shaniel Raj with his mother Sunila Devi show the window which the thieves broke through at Savanawai Stage II in Votualevu, Nadi. Picture: REINAL CHAND

POLICE Commissioner Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho has tasked a team to visit a Nadi community and look into the concerns they have raised.

Residents of Savanawai Stage II in Nadi had raised concerns about poor police response to a spate of break-ins over the past few months.

The Commissioner reiterated that no officer should be giving the excuse of no transport or lack of manpower and has urged members of the public to call their respective command centres if officers are giving excuses.

"On some occasions, while we may not be able to attend to a report immediately as we are engaged with other reports, it does not justify using these reasons as excuses that we cannot attend to a report as there is a better way to address the situation," he said.

Sanjay Kumar, a spokesperson for about 20 residents living in Savanawai Stage II said homes were being burgled and vehicles broken into almost on a daily basis.

"It's now become normal for one of the residents in our area to say that someone broke into his or her house, we just accept it because it's almost an everyday thing," he said.

"What makes it worse is the slow response from police.

"When a crime happens and we call, they say there is no vehicle or not enough staff."