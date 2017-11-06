/ Front page / News

IF things go according to plan, Labasa Town may soon have its own tsunami warning system.

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar said even though the implementation program came directly under the Ministry of Agriculture, Rural and Maritime Development and National Disaster Management, his ministry was working closely with them on the installation of the systems.

Mr Kumar said their collaboration had seen the installation of the system in the Central Division.

"Definitely, we will have it for Labasa too, soon," he said.

"We are supportive of the idea of having such systems and my ministry is working closely with the ministry responsible to see that Labasa has its own warning system.

"Right now I can assure you that yes, there is a program for the system to be installed in Labasa.

"This is in line with Government's intent to make our towns resilient to the effects of climate change."

Mr Kumar said having such warning systems would prepare people to respond better during natural disasters such as tsunamis.

The idea of having such a system in the Northern Division was welcomed by members of the public.

Naodamu resident Peniana Bale said since the town was the major centre of commerce for the people in the Northern Division and was located in a low lying area, having such a system could save lives.

Ms Bale said such systems could enable people to respond better during a tsunami.

Savusavu resident Rudra Nand said the town would also need a similar warning system as it was located by the sea and was prone to tsunamis.