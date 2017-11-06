/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Members of the Bus Fare Review Committee during their consultations at the Labasa market during the weekend. Picture LUKE RAWALAI

THE new eTransport system has eased the work for the Bus Fare Review Committee in deriving revenue-based data of bus companies.

Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission CEO Joel Abraham said people were mostly asking whether bus companies were profitable and what was the extent of their profitability.

Mr Abraham said with the implementation of the eTransport system, they could identify the revenue of companies.

When asked whether the committee would undertake reviews in conjunction with fuel reviews, which was made after every three months, Mr Abraham said they had not received anything from bus companies regarding the issue.

"At this point in time, we just go out and are receiving submissions. We will wait for bus services to submit their submissions at this stage," he said.

"I do not want to speculate at this stage. When we have the discussions then probably we will be in a much better position to comment.

But at this stage, we are focusing on getting as many views as we can."

---BREAAKKKK--

"We compare that with the cost and look at the scenario because at the end of these consultations, we want a win-win situation for all stakeholders," he said.

"The committee wants the bus companies to be profitable and have adequate revenue and we want them to improve the services they provide to the industry, like newer bus seats, better buses and better customer services.

"At the same time, we want to consider the affordability of people, to look at the income dispersal in various areas so that we are able to then reconcile the two and find the balance point before considering whether to increase, decrease or leave the bus fare rate where it is now."