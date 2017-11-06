Farmers claim no seed cane

/ Front page / News

FARMERS in the Northern Division have raised concern on the unavailability of seed cane for replanting next year.

During a meeting organised by the National Farmers Union, farmers said they were concerned about the 2018 crop since there was no seed cane for replanting.

In a statement, union president Surendra Lal said all cane were harvested and nothing was saved for seed cane.

"Unless timely financial assistance is provided now, the Fiji Sugar Corporation will not be able to meet its crop target for next year as well," he said.

Seaqaqa farmer Ibrahim Mohammed said he was worried about where he would get his seed cane from.

He said he harvested all his cane this season.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation denied the claims, saying seed cane supplies for the current cane planting period had been reserved.

FSC said seed cane were under the management of relevant growers, the Sugar Research Institute of Fiji and FSC sector offices.

"Seed cane has not all been harvested. The rains are eagerly awaited for planting to accelerate," it said.