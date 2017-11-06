Fiji Time: 7:02 PM on Monday 6 November

Fish vendors told no two ways about move

Luke Rawalai
Monday, November 06, 2017

Minister for Local Government, Housing, Infrastructure, Transport and Environment Parveen Kumar, says fish vendors at the Labasa market have to move, adding there is "no two ways about it".

Mr Kumar said the vendors had initially approached the ministry for assistance as they needed better facilities.

He said now that the ministry had constructed a new fish market, vendors changed their mind and refused to move.

"It was them who came to us crying for new proper facilities because they were suffering in the current environment they were in," he said.

"I think their stubborn attitudes have to stop and they will have to move.

"There is no two ways about it, they will have to move.

"However, we are giving them the first priority because they told us that they were suffering in the current fish market and that the environment was not good and unhygienic."

Mr Kumar said vendors had a meeting with the Minister for Lands, Faiyaz Koya, and had agreed to move.

"If they do not want to move now, then those vendors who want to move can move to the new site which has been constructed and is more hygienic," he said.

In September, fish vendors told this newspaper they were willing to be relocated to the new fish market on the condition that grog market located beside the new fish market was relocated.

Labasa Fish Vendors Association president Sakiusa Rakoso said they made this known at last week's meeting with stakeholders and government officials.








