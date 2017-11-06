Dengue cases prompt early warning

/ Front page / News

MORE than 430 people were diagnosed with the dengue virus in the North until October this year.

Launching the clean-up campaign in Vunivau outside Labasa Town on Saturday, divisional secretary to the Commissioner Northern's office, Soko Tuima said Macuata alone recorded the highest throughout Fiji with a total of 85 cases.

Mr Tuima said dengue was endemic to Fiji which meant that people normally got infected throughout the year (mostly during the rainy season) considering that the country was about to enter the rainy season from November to April.

"Still fresh in our memories, Macuata had a lot of dengue fever cases which started in October 2014 and resulted to an outbreak in early 2015," he said.

"Significantly, the dengue outbreak Macuata experienced was caused by Type 3 viruses which had not been reported in Fiji for over 20 years.

"Similarly, there have been confirmed cases of chikungunya and Zika virus in Fiji that is also caused by mosquitoes."

Mr Tuima told people that the diseases could only be controlled by keeping surroundings clean to exterminate the breeding places of these virus spreading insects.

"This can only be achieved if you search and destroy all potential water collecting structures within and around your compound," he said

"Be active, join the campaign by cleaning up your compound or join others if your neighbourhood needs cleaning up."