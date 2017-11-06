Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Flotsam and Jetsam

Editor
Monday, November 06, 2017

BEACHCOMBER heard of a local photographer who was mistaken at times for being a member of the Vodafone Fiji Bati.

And it seems Australians in Townsville are also thinking the same.

Someone stopped him on the streets and said, "I know who you are".

Dumbfounded, the young photographer looks at him and before he could respond, the man said, "you are Akuila Uate".

The photographer, with his new found Aussie accent could not convince the man that he was not the star winger.

Mick Potter should really consider him as a sideline replacement for injured Kane Evans, as he already has the looks of a Fiji Bati.








