Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real

Mere Naleba
Monday, November 06, 2017

FIJI's economic growth projection of 4.2 per cent is not real.

That's the claim made by the National Federation Party (NFP) leader Professor Biman Prasad while responding to the forecasted economic growth projection of 4.2 per cent made by the Reserve Bank of Fiji last week.

RBF Governor Ariff Ali said the economy was expected to expand by 4.2 per cent this year, supported by a strong 3.6 per cent growth outlook for next year.

However, Prof Prasad claimed this was not real and the announcement was a case of political expediency.

He said the economic growth revised upwards from 3.8 per cent to 4.2 per cent belies economic weaknesses.

Prof Prasad said with Mr Ariff saying that economic growth was largely driven by public administration and defence, manufacturing, construction, wholesale and retail trade and finance and insurance sectors, the party questioned whether the new growth forecast was a true indicator as it contradicted broad economic weaknesses of the Fijian economy.

"For example, agriculture is not showing signs of improvement and remains lacklustre. The sugar industry remains in the doldrums," Prof Prasad said.

He said the ailing sugar industry could not support the livelihood of about 200,000 people, or more than 20 per cent of Fiji's population that depended on it.

"Unless and until an independent panel of experts review the economic forecast and GDP, forecasts coming out of the Reserve Bank will remain questionable," Prof Prasad said.

Mr Ali had said earlier that despite the expanding economy and trade deficit, the external sector, the overall balance of payments were projected to remain comfortable.

He said this was because of adequate support from tourism earnings, remittances and foreign financing of private and public sector projects.

Yesterday, Mr Ali said Prof Prasad was free to make comments.

"I have no comments. Prof Biman is entitled to make his comments on the state of the economy," Mr Ali said.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)