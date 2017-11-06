Duo on a mission

/ Front page / News

ALISI Nacewa and Samuela Kuridrani are on a mission to cut the sweet talks at COP23 which begins in Bonn, Germany today.

Calling themselves Pacific Island Represent, the two are at COP23 with the goal of translating decisions made to help communities understand how it affects them.

With clear technical goals expected out of the Fiji-led COP, the need for continued accountability into 2018 drives the duo's work.

"Fiji's call for more enhanced ambitions is something that is really great. "There are countries who do not like this, because they feel they are already doing enough. But it's clear that we need more ambitious targets to close that climate gap," Ms Nacewa said.

"I hope Fiji can really push for this greater ambition and keep it on the table. This is a technical COP, so the outcomes will slowly roll out until the presidency is handed over to Poland next year, so maintaining the momentum and having more direction on how to achieve the commitments made in the Paris Agreement would be great."