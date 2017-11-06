Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Thousands rally in Bonn

Lice Movono
Monday, November 06, 2017

THE biggest climate march in the world took place in Bonn, Germany last Saturday, ahead of this week's COP23.

And among the 25,000 participants were some passionate Fijian climate activists.

Scheduled on the day many world leaders and government teams arrived for the annual climate meeting, the Beyond the Coal March overtook the relatively small European city.

The march included every manner of climate activism from the extreme to the cultural, all calling for urgent action to phase out fossil fuels as the major energy source.

Aimed to highlight calls to leave "oil in the soil", the marching activists were literally from all walks of life, young and old, mobile and on crutches and featured slogans such as, "system change not climate change", "leave oil in the soil", "leave coal in the hole" and others directed at specific leaders.

Fijian feminist climate activist Amasai Antonio Jeke from the Rainbow Pride Foundation said she was proud to have been part of what she called "making good noise" to remind world leaders that an end to fossil fuel use could achieve Paris Agreement commitments to reduce global temperature to 1.5 degrees Celsius.

Some of the key performance indicators of the COP23 include clear pathways to achieving Paris Agreement commitments to reduce global warming.

The Fijian presidency is expected to guide leaders to concrete mechanisms to monitor and achieve the goals of the Paris Agreement.

WWF Pacific leader Kesaia Tabunakawai and her team of four were at the forefront of the march, leading the organisations shouts to keep "oil in the soil".

"If we can keep oil in the ground, we might get our 1.5C," the WWF Pacific leader said.

Young Anastasia Savura, who was part of the march, said she would like the Fijian presidency to fulfil current promises and make better commitments at COP23.








