Faith-based groups start climate talks

FAITH-based organisations have started talks in churches about the role that Christians have in protecting the environment.

Methodist minister and a representative of the Pacific Council of Churches at COP23, Reverend James Bhagwan said being Christian included the duty of protecting the earth.

"How do we live our faith from an environmental point of view? We have started to talk about climate change in church," Mr Bhagwan said.

"If you believe that you are saved, then you need to look after the planet that God made before us and placed us in it."

He described that responsibility as the "stewardship of creation" and said several major churches in the Pacific were working that angle in their contribution to global climate action.

Aware of its influence as Fiji's biggest faith-based organisation, Mr Bhagwan said the Methodist Church would continue to engage from the pulpit.

"The scientists ask the what and how and the churches ask the why. We bring the ethical and spiritual into the discussion," he said.

There is a large faith- based presence in Bonn, Germany for the COP23, which begins today.