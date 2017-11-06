Fiji Time: 7:03 PM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

A step up to the cup

Elenoa Baselala
Monday, November 06, 2017

FIJI will join the 2019 New South Wales Cup competition following the confirmation of a corporate sponsor.

Former Fiji Bati captain Petero Civoniceva said the inclusion of the team would change the landscape of rugby league in Fiji and boost sports tourism.

At least 30 local players will have a chance to form the team that would compete against 11 teams from Australia and one from New Zealand.

"We now have a great opportunity for our youths and that has been the driving factor for the last three years," Civoniceva said.

Fiji National Rugby League CEO Timoci Naleba said players would no longer dream of playing in the NRL competition.

"They will actually be able to map out their careers," Naleba said.

"They now have a real opportunity to support themselves, their families and of course contribute to furthering economic opportunities for the nation."

The 30 players who will form the Fiji franchise will be contracted for the duration of the competition.

Fiji's high commissioner to Australia Yogesh Punja said the economic opportunities that Fiji would earn from the competition were many.

Mr Punja said the opportunity would be great for sports tourism.

He added this was something the Government had been pushing for.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62290.6039
JPY 56.268753.2687
GBP 0.37200.3640
EUR 0.42020.4082
NZD 0.71250.6795
AUD 0.64060.6156
USD 0.49010.4731

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 6th, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. A step up to the cup
  2. Fijian identity
  3. Fish vendors told no two ways about move
  4. ATS issues under scrutiny
  5. Duo on a mission
  6. Thousands rally in Bonn
  7. NFP: GDP growth of 4.2pc not real
  8. Dengue cases prompt early warning
  9. Faith-based groups start climate talks
  10. Namaste Pasifika: A Festival of India

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. Eggplant rapist 10 years in prison Saturday (04 Nov)
  9. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)
  10. Down, not out Wednesday (01 Nov)