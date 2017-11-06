A step up to the cup

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Bati debutante Salesi Junior Faingaa scores a try for Fiji against Wales in their second RLWC pool match in Townsville last night. Fiji won 72-6. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

FIJI will join the 2019 New South Wales Cup competition following the confirmation of a corporate sponsor.

Former Fiji Bati captain Petero Civoniceva said the inclusion of the team would change the landscape of rugby league in Fiji and boost sports tourism.

At least 30 local players will have a chance to form the team that would compete against 11 teams from Australia and one from New Zealand.

"We now have a great opportunity for our youths and that has been the driving factor for the last three years," Civoniceva said.

Fiji National Rugby League CEO Timoci Naleba said players would no longer dream of playing in the NRL competition.

"They will actually be able to map out their careers," Naleba said.

"They now have a real opportunity to support themselves, their families and of course contribute to furthering economic opportunities for the nation."

The 30 players who will form the Fiji franchise will be contracted for the duration of the competition.

Fiji's high commissioner to Australia Yogesh Punja said the economic opportunities that Fiji would earn from the competition were many.

Mr Punja said the opportunity would be great for sports tourism.

He added this was something the Government had been pushing for.