COP23 President praises youth contributors

+ Enlarge this image Youths from various countries take time out for a selfie with PM and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama at the 13th Conference of Youths. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 7:02PM MORE than 1000 youth contributors from 114 countries, including Fiji were part of the 13th Conference of Youth (COY13) that concluded in Bonn, Germany, today.

The youths were in Bonn in the lead up to COP23 to discuss climate change in a program comprised of 225 single events.

While closing the COY13 today, Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama praised the youths for their determination to see climate action make real lasting impacts.

He also called on the participants to work his presidency to realise efforts towards climate action.