Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

COP23 President praises youth contributors

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 7:02PM MORE than 1000 youth contributors from 114 countries, including Fiji were part of the 13th Conference of Youth (COY13) that concluded in Bonn, Germany, today.

The youths were in Bonn in the lead up to COP23 to discuss climate change in a program comprised of 225 single events.

While closing the COY13 today, Prime Minister and incoming COP23 president Voreqe Bainimarama praised the youths for their determination to see climate action make real lasting impacts.

He also called on the participants to work his presidency to realise efforts towards climate action.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)