Fiji Rugby CEO commends Drua despite loss

Update: 6:40PM FIJI Rugby Union (FRU) CEO John O'Connor commended the Fiji Airways Drua players in reaching the National Rugby Championship (NRC) semi-finals, despite losing to Queensland Country 57-21 at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba, Australia, today.

He said they had achieved what they had initially aimed for and that was doing their best and to get as far as they could in their maiden season.

"This was our maiden season and given it was our first year, the players did well. Our target was to go as far as we can and we thank the players for their achievement," O'Connor said.

The Drua's fairy-tale campaign came to an end but according to O'Connor, it was a great exposure and experience for the players.