BSSP: Another 50 years of spreading the Gospel

+ Enlarge this image Christians at the BSSP Thanksgiving service at the Centenary Church in Suva today. Picture: ALISI VUCAGO

Update: 6:17PM CHURCH members who were part of the Bible Society of the South Pacific's (BSSP) 50th-anniversary celebration were reminded to continue spreading God's word to different societies.

Speaking at the Thanksgiving church program at the Centenary Church in Suva today, BSSP general secretary Solomone Duru told the congregation that they had not only gathered to commemorate the anniversary but more importantly the journey in which Christianity had spread across Fiji and the Pacific.

"Church, you need to help society and help bring the word of God to the people," Mr Duru said.

"The Bible was brought here to Fiji and the Pacific and we must believe in His Word as here we are after 50 years, now waiting for the next 50 years.

"The work of BSSP will continue for the next 50 years will be a challenging time, however, we as Christians will carry God's Word to become relevant in the eyes of other people."