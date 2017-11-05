Waikato Police investigate Hamilton group assault

/ Front page / News

Update: 6:14PM HAMILTON, NZ: WAIKATO Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred at about 1:30am yesterday outside a Hood Street bar, Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said an altercation between two groups had resulted in all three members of one group being admitted to Waikato Hospital with injuries, which Police believe were caused by a knife or sharp object.

He said all three had since been discharged.

Det Sgt Kavanagh said the offenders left the area shortly after the altercation in a blue Ford Falcon vehicle that was parked outside the Square Leg bar on Hood Street.

Hamilton Police is requesting to speak to any witnesses who may have been in that area at that time.

Any information which may assist police, including possible recordings of the incident, should be shared with Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.