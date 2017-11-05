Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Waikato Police investigate Hamilton group assault

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 6:14PM HAMILTON, NZ: WAIKATO Police are investigating a serious assault that occurred at about 1:30am yesterday outside a Hood Street bar, Hamilton.

Detective Sergeant Andre Kavanagh said an altercation between two groups had resulted in all three members of one group being admitted to Waikato Hospital with injuries, which Police believe were caused by a knife or sharp object.

He said all three had since been discharged.

Det Sgt Kavanagh said the offenders left the area shortly after the altercation in a blue Ford Falcon vehicle that was parked outside the Square Leg bar on Hood Street.

Hamilton Police is requesting to speak to any witnesses who may have been in that area at that time.

Any information which may assist police, including possible recordings of the incident,  should be shared with Hamilton Police Station on 07 858 6200.

Alternatively, information may be shared anonymously with Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)