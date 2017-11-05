Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Mai TV partners with Christian TBN network

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 5:51PM MAI TV today announced its partnership with the largest Christian television network in the world, Trinity Broadcasting Network (TBN), to deliver a line-up of programs to Fijians of all ages and right in the comfort of their own homes.

A statement by Mai TV stated the partnership would see an injection of programs that reinforced wholesome, positive, family values that were particularly important and applicable today.

"The new line-up includes SMILE TV, which features classic children's programs filled with timeless positive values, especially for children between the ages of 2 to 12," it stated.

"The programs not only educates and entertains, but instructs through music, action sports, seasonal specials, and kid-friendly movies.

"For the teen and youth audience between the ages of 13 and 24 years, Mai TV will show JUICE TV which offers programs that are not only entertaining but also build moral and community values among young people."

Mai TV CEO Raijeli Vulaono said Mai TV was gearing itself up for the Walesi digital platform roll-out in December and was committed to providing alternative wholesome family and local sports content.

"Mai TV continues to distinguish itself as a home for unique and compelling programs. These new programs build on the pathway that Mai TV has embarked on, providing our viewers enriching programs that all Fijians can enjoy as a family," Mrs Vulaono said.

They will also feature family-oriented movies on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Sunday evenings.

They will start showing these new programs from tomorrow.








