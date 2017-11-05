Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

NZ Police terminate Operation Abseil

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 5:46PM WELLINGTON, NZ: NEW Zealand Police has terminated Operation Abseil - a joint Police and NZ Customs operation where seven people were arrested in connection with the importation of an estimated 250kg of methamphetamine from Hong Kong.

New Zealand Customs had identified methamphetamine in a container and following a joint investigation, Police identified a number of Chinese nationals who are alleged to have traveled to NZ to process the methamphetamine.

Police Commissioner Mike Bush said once again, their organised crime staff, together with NZ Customs, were able to keep methamphetamine from reaching their community, and from causing significant social harm.

The Commissioner also congratulated the staff who worked on the recent interception of the $20million of cocaine in Tauranga.

"Working with NZ Customs, a five-month-long investigation has led to the arrest of four foreign nationals after an estimated 46kilograms of cocaine was seized from an address in Tauranga earlier this week. 

This is the largest single seizure of cocaine in New Zealand," Commissioner Bush said.

"During the course of the inquiry, evidence has also been uncovered of a sophisticated money laundering operation sending hundreds of thousands of dollars out of New Zealand through international criminal money remitters.

"I'm confident we will see further arrests as this investigation continues.

"Police have a relentless focus on targeting organised crime groups and this operation highlights the great work underway by our people working with NZ Customs, one of our key partners."

The operation was terminated last month.








