/ Front page / News

Update: 5:38PM LAKE TE ANAU, South Is: AN elderly man of Invercargill died in a boating accident yesterday afternoon.

Southern Police today released the name of 68-year-old Howard Robert Phillips who they said fell off the boat.

Emergency services were called at 1:30pm to the incident at Lake Te Anau.

Police say their thoughts are with Howard's friends and family at this tragic time, and the matter is now with the Coroner.