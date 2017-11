/ Front page / News

Update: 5:24PM THE Fiji Airways Drua is currently trailing Queensland Country 26-7 at half-time of their National Rugby Challenge (NRC) semi-finals at Clive Berghofer Stadium, Toowoomba, in Australia.

Queensland Country scored through Taniela Tupou (38th minute), Caleb Timu (6th min and 29th min) and Duncan Paia'aua (18th min).

Drua conceded too many penalties in the first half but managed to score through hooker Vesi Rarawa in the 35th minute.