Suva downpour causes flash floods

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 4:58PM HEAVY rain experienced in Suva today resulted in flooding of most of the roads and Irish crossings in low lying areas.

The Wailea Road in Vatuwaqa was completely flooded and flood waters had also started to enter some homes.

Low lying areas in and around Nausori and the Vuci Road area were flooded as well, particularly roadside drains.

A flood warning is in place for people living in low lying areas.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi had reported a high-pressure system Southeast of Fiji that directed a fresh to strong moist easterly wind flowing over the group.  

It had forecast occasional rain and few thunderstorms over Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands, with isolated heavy falls. 








