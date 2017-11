/ Front page / News

Update: 4:47PM A 5.1 MAGNITUDE earthquake hit the Samoa region this morning, occurring at a depth of 37km.

The Seismology Unit of the Mineral Resources department in Suva, Fiji, stated the seismic activity was located 153km West from Apia, Samoa; 347 km East-Southeast from Mata Utu, Wallis and Futuna; 796km North-Northeast from Nuku´┐Żalofa, Tonga, and 1002 km Northeast from Suva, Fiji.

It also confirmed that this moderate earthquake did not pose any immediate threat to the Fiji region.