RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match

+ Enlarge this image Vodafone Fiji Bati player Eloni Vunakece stops over for some ice cream at The Strand in Townsville, Queensland. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

Update: 2:41PM THE VODAFONE Fiji Bati side has just returned from The Strand where they relaxed before their game against Wales this afternoon.

The Strand, a seaside foreshore of Townsville, Queensland has facilities for beach sports, a recreational park, pools and restaurants with views of Magnetic Island and the Port of Townsville.

The weather in Townsville is sunny with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Coach Mick Potter has maintained the same lineup from last week's match against USA.

He said this week that Fiji needed to have the strongest team to face the Welsh and this was his Welsh side.

Players listed for the game are Kevin Naiqama (c), Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica, Joe Lovodia, Jacob Saifiti and Junior Roqica.

Meanwhile, Wales coach John Kear has made three changes to the side which lost to PNG, all forced by injury and concussion.

According to Rugby League World Cup, Danny Ansell will replace halfback Matt Seamark, who misses out on the chance to play in Townsville - his birthplace - and Joe Burke gets his first start along with forward Gavin Bennion.

The match begins at 9.30pm Fiji time at the 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville, Queensland.