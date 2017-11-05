Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match

By Elenoa Baselala
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 2:41PM THE VODAFONE Fiji Bati side has just returned from The Strand where they relaxed before their game against Wales this afternoon.

The Strand, a seaside foreshore of Townsville, Queensland has facilities for beach sports, a recreational park, pools and restaurants with views of Magnetic Island and the Port of Townsville.

The weather in Townsville is sunny with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees Celsius.

Coach Mick Potter has maintained the same lineup from last week's match against USA.

He said this week that Fiji needed to have the strongest team to face the Welsh and this was his Welsh side.

Players listed for the game are Kevin Naiqama (c), Suliasi Vunivalu, Taane Milne, Akuila Uate, Marcelo Montoya, Jarryd Hayne, Henry Raiwalui, Ashton Sims, Apisai Koroisau, Eloni Vunakece, Brayden Wiliame, Tui Kamikamica, Joe Lovodia, Jacob Saifiti and Junior Roqica.

Meanwhile, Wales coach John Kear has made three changes to the side which lost to PNG, all forced by injury and concussion.

According to Rugby League World Cup, Danny Ansell will replace halfback Matt Seamark, who misses out on the chance to play in Townsville - his birthplace - and Joe Burke gets his first start along with forward Gavin Bennion.

The match begins at 9.30pm Fiji time at the 1300 Smiles Stadium in Townsville, Queensland.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)