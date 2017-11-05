RLWC 2017: Police praise Christchurch crowd

/ Front page / News

Update: 2:23PM CHRISTCHURCH, NZ: POLICE have praised the crowd at last night's Rugby League World Cup match between New Zealand and Scotland in Christchurch.

Canterbury District RLWC Operation manager Inspector Richard Bruce said there had been no disorder issues and Police made no arrests or evictions.

"The crowd was well behaved and we had no issues, plus it was a typical Christchurch summer's day, with lovely fine weather and a warm breeze, so a pleasure to Police," Inspector Bruce said.

Senior Sergeant Matt Emery, the forward commander at Christchurch Stadium, said the crowd had been very positive.

"It was a happy crowd of fans who enjoyed the spectacle."

Inspector Bruce said Police also patrolled Christchurch's bar areas and roads throughout the night to ensure everyone continued to have a safe and enjoyable time.