RBF: Favourable labour market conditions

Update: 2:21PM FIJI'S labour market conditions remained favourable in September, the island nation's central bank noted in its economic review for the October month-end.

It noted its job advertisement survey that indicated a 10.0 per cent annual growth in the number of jobs advertised cumulative to September led by higher labour demand in the wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels; community, social and personal services; mining and quarrying and electricity and water sectors.

Earlier this week, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the rate of unemployment continued to increase in Fiji with more than 1000 job seekers registered at the National Employment Center annually.