Fiji Time: 4:00 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RBF: Favourable labour market conditions

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 2:21PM FIJI'S labour market conditions remained favourable in September, the island nation's central bank noted in its economic review for the October month-end.

It noted its job advertisement survey that indicated a 10.0 per cent annual growth in the number of jobs advertised cumulative to September led by higher labour demand in the wholesale and retail trade, restaurants and hotels; community, social and personal services; mining and quarrying and electricity and water sectors.

Earlier this week, Minister for Youth and Sports Laisenia Tuitubou said the rate of unemployment continued to increase in Fiji with more than 1000 job seekers registered at the National Employment Center annually.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)