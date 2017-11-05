Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Concert proceeds to assist communities

LUKE RAWALAI
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 2:09PM THE Bad Boys concert held in Labasa last night did not fail to entertain the crowd who turned up at Subrail Park.

Minister for Local Government and Environment Parveen Kumar officiated at the concert and said all proceeds from the concert, including the show held in Savusavu the previous night, would be donated to projects assisting communities affected by climate change. 

Mr Kumar said all municipal councils in Fiji had been directed to come up with mitigation plans for adaptation to climate change. 

"I am happy to say that almost all councils have come up with a plan," he said. 

"Councils cannot achieve this alone. I urge all citizens of this country to work with their municipal councils to fight climate change."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)