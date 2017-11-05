Concert proceeds to assist communities

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Manager Home and Living Sanjeev Mudaliar entertains members of the public in Labasa on Saturday evening. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 2:09PM THE Bad Boys concert held in Labasa last night did not fail to entertain the crowd who turned up at Subrail Park.

Minister for Local Government and Environment Parveen Kumar officiated at the concert and said all proceeds from the concert, including the show held in Savusavu the previous night, would be donated to projects assisting communities affected by climate change.

Mr Kumar said all municipal councils in Fiji had been directed to come up with mitigation plans for adaptation to climate change.

"I am happy to say that almost all councils have come up with a plan," he said.

"Councils cannot achieve this alone. I urge all citizens of this country to work with their municipal councils to fight climate change."