Weather watch: Strong wind warning for southern Lau

ALISI VUCAGO
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 1:50PM A STRONG wind warning remains in force for land areas of the Southern Lau group.

The National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi has reported a trough of low pressure that lies slow moving over the southern part of Fiji, while associated cloud and rain may affect the country.

Also, a high-pressure system to the Southeast of Fiji is directing a fresh to strong moist easterly wind that is flowing over the group.  

The forecast to midnight tomorrow for the Fiji group, there will be strong easterly winds with an average speed of up to 45 km/hr gusting to 65km/hr over Southern Lau with rough to very rough seas. 

Elsewhere, moderate to fresh easterly winds with moderate to rough seas are expected.

There will be occasional rain and few thunderstorms over Kadavu, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands with isolated heavy falls. 

There will also be flooding of low lying areas. 








