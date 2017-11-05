Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

RLWC 2017: Few policing issues at Tonga-Samoa match

TIMOCI VULA
Sunday, November 05, 2017

Update: 1:43PM WAIKATO, Hamilton: New Zealand Police have commended the pleasant behaviour and the good spirit of sports by spectators at last night's Rugby League World Cup match between Tonga and Samoa at the Waikato Stadium.

However, it has reported a few mishaps which they addressed immediately at the stadium in Hamilton, and the subsequent four arrests made.

Police said three of those were for pitch invasions ? one for a person who was arrested before they could get onto the playing surface and two who went onto the ground after the final whistle.

"Under the Major Events Management Act, going onto the playing surface at Rugby League World Cup matches is an offence punishable by a fine of up to $5000 or imprisonment for up to three months," Waikato District RLWC Operations Commander Inspector Karen Henrikson.

"Police won't tolerate people going onto the pitch and we will charge anyone who is silly enough to do so."

A fourth person was arrested for detoxification and 20 people were evicted from the venue by Police and or security for intoxication or bringing in prohibited items.

Police were also called to an assault on a security guard outside the stadium.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution, but not seriously injured.

Insp Henrikson said Police were making inquiries to identify the attacker.

Otherwise, he said Police were generally pleased with the behaviour of the vast majority of fans at the game.

He said the boisterous and vocal crowd created a great atmosphere.

"It was a really good crowd, with plenty of singing and plenty of colour."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.62690.6079
JPY 56.419953.4199
GBP 0.37330.3653
EUR 0.41970.4077
NZD 0.71400.6810
AUD 0.63740.6124
USD 0.49130.4743

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 3rd, November, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers
  2. Chiefs visit
  3. Fijian version of Melbourne Cup
  4. RLWC 2017: Fiji Bati players relax before match
  5. Final pieces fitted
  6. Refrain from vulgar texting
  7. Awards recognise 16 local businesses
  8. Parties call for probe
  9. Daylight saving
  10. The Bonn Diaries: Fearful traveling islander

Top Stories this Week

  1. Seci in pain Friday (03 Nov)
  2. River of dead Friday (03 Nov)
  3. Former top cop acquitted Tuesday (31 Oct)
  4. Praying for rain Thursday (02 Nov)
  5. Affordable housing Tuesday (31 Oct)
  6. Islam on the island of Ovalau Monday (30 Oct)
  7. Milne's rise Tuesday (31 Oct)
  8. 'I wish I could die in her place' Thursday (02 Nov)
  9. Double blow Monday (30 Oct)
  10. Miss World 2017: Fiji's Rainima sings through to talent semi-finals Thursday (02 Nov)