RLWC 2017: Few policing issues at Tonga-Samoa match

Update: 1:43PM WAIKATO, Hamilton: New Zealand Police have commended the pleasant behaviour and the good spirit of sports by spectators at last night's Rugby League World Cup match between Tonga and Samoa at the Waikato Stadium.

However, it has reported a few mishaps which they addressed immediately at the stadium in Hamilton, and the subsequent four arrests made.

Police said three of those were for pitch invasions ? one for a person who was arrested before they could get onto the playing surface and two who went onto the ground after the final whistle.

"Under the Major Events Management Act, going onto the playing surface at Rugby League World Cup matches is an offence punishable by a fine of up to $5000 or imprisonment for up to three months," Waikato District RLWC Operations Commander Inspector Karen Henrikson.

"Police won't tolerate people going onto the pitch and we will charge anyone who is silly enough to do so."

A fourth person was arrested for detoxification and 20 people were evicted from the venue by Police and or security for intoxication or bringing in prohibited items.

Police were also called to an assault on a security guard outside the stadium.

The victim was taken to hospital by ambulance as a precaution, but not seriously injured.

Insp Henrikson said Police were making inquiries to identify the attacker.

Otherwise, he said Police were generally pleased with the behaviour of the vast majority of fans at the game.

He said the boisterous and vocal crowd created a great atmosphere.

"It was a really good crowd, with plenty of singing and plenty of colour."