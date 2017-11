/ Front page / News

Update: 12:24PM TEAMS playing in the Oceania Sevens Rugby Championship in Suva, Fiji, will start arriving into the country from today, five days away from the start of the tournament.

The Papua New Guinea Men's and Women's Sevens team will be arriving at Nadi International Airport this afternoon .

The Vanuatu Men's Sevens team is expected to arrive at 9:15pm.

The tournament is set for November 10-11 at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.

More updates on the event later today.