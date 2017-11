/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar meets senior citizens of Valebasoga in Labasa this morning. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 12:17PM FIJI'S Assistant Minister for Women, Children and Poverty Alleviation Veena Bhatnagar is today visiting senior residents at Valebasoga in Labasa.

Ms Bhatnagar and her staff from the Labasa Social Welfare office spoke to senior citizens this morning on the increase of social welfare allowances from $50 to $100.

She told them that they would assess cases to see if applicants were deserving recipients.