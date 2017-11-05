Ministry team sent to 'dead river'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Votua Village Turaga Ni Koro Simione Navara (right) with Waisea Nacugu show the dead fish and crab lay scattered along the Ba River Bank. Picture: REINAL CHAND

THE Ministry of Environment will send a team to investigate the dead fish, crabs, prawns and mussels that surfaced at the Ba River near Votua Village on Thursday.

Environment Minsiter Parveen Kumar confirmed this on Friday.

Mr Kumar said the ministry only was only made aware of the issue after it's publication in this newspaper on Friday.

"I have sent an environment team to the site to investigate and give a report," he said.

"They have just found out and they will go.

"But definitely, if there is any such case, we will take action according to the law of the land."

Votua Village headman Simione Navara had told this newspaper dead fish had been found floating in the river since last weekend.