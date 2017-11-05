Study on amputees

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Partcipants at the Health Research Symposium at the FNU Pasifika campus yesterday. Picture: ATU RASEA

A STUDY conducted at the Colonial War Memorial Hospital (CWM Hospital) showed Taukei men topped amputation figures, despite having low prevalence of diabetes.

Lecturer in biostatistics at the Fiji National University (FNU), Sabiha Khan revealed the figures while presenting her research at the Island Health Research Symposium at FNU Pasifika Campus on Friday.

Ms Khan said Taukei men had lowest recorded cases of diabetes, but had highest number of amputations, while females of Indian descent had low rate of amputation but high rate of diabetes.

"We found Taukei men had the lowest prevalence of diabetes, but incident of diabetes was highest in this group. In contrast, Indian women had a highest prevalence of diabetes, but lowest incident of amputation," Ms Khan said.

Explaining a bit more on the incidences of amputations, Ms Khan said: "Seventy-two per cent amputation was done on Taukei patients, the average was 58 years and here we could see that most amputations, major or minor is performed on Taukei patients among the age group of 50-64 years old."

A total of 769 cases were identified by Ms Khan of which 67 per cent was referred to CWM Hospital from health centres around the country.

"Thirty-four per cent of patients had more than one amputation, 65 per cent of patients had two amputations and 15 patients had four amputations during the study period."