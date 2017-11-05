Company ready to help 'traumatised' passengers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police officers at the scene where a Lautoka General Transport bus landed in a ditch along Qalitu Road in Lautoka. Picture: SUPPLIED

LAUTOKA General Transport Company Ltd will assist passengers who were involved in an accident where one of its buses rolled backwards into a ditch yesterday afternoon.

Managing director Pyara Singh said he sympathised with passengers who were travelling in the bus when the accident happened.

"I thank God no one was seriously injured and I can assure the passengers we will assist them through this traumatic experience," he said.

"The driver is very new to the company, he joined five days ago and he was probably not used to the route as well. It is no excuse and we will look into the matter to ensure it will not happen again."

Lautoka General has been in the spotlight after a number of accidents involving its buses hit the headlines.

In July, a 70-year-old woman died after being hit by one of its bus at a pedestrian crossing. That same month, two Lautoka General buses carrying about 160 students were involved in an accident on the Kings Rd.