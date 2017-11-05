Water for farmers in distress

/ Front page / News

FARMERS in Rakiraki who are facing difficulty because of the prolonged dry weather spell in the Western Division can hire water pumps to irrigate their crops.

This was relayed by Assistant Agriculture Minister Viam Pillay to the people of Ra during a tour of the division last week.

In a statement released by the Information Department, Mr Pillay said Government was aware of the problems farmers were facing and was doing everything possible to assist growers who were facing extreme difficulty.

"If the need arises, farmers can hire the water pumps available at the agriculture offices which can be used to water their existing crops," he said.

Mr Pillay said Government was listening to their concerns and was also aware the extended dry weather spell had contributed to a decline in farm production.

Mr Pillay said farmers needed to work closely with agricultural officers to resolve the issues they were facing.

He assured growers that Government would continue to monitor the situation on the ground.