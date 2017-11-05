Fiji Time: 4:01 AM on Monday 6 November

Awards recognise 16 local businesses

Siteri Sauvakacolo And Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, November 05, 2017

SIXTEEN local businesses were recognised for their excellent performance over the past 12 months at the 19th Fiji Business Excellence Awards in Nadi last night.

The event, attended by more than 25 organisations from across the public and private sector, recognised businesses that met quality operational international standards.

While opening the event last night, President Jioji Konrote said the awards ceremony had grown from strength to strength.

"It is an occasion in which we will recognise organisations that have distinguished themselves in their journey to be very productive and hopefully attain world-class status," he said.

"We have all heard of the naysayers who believe that Fiji will not be on par with the most productive nations in the world.

"We should not subscribe to that belief. Instead, we should all believe in ourselves that we can, as a nation, be on par with the highly productive and economically advanced nations of the world. Excellence means different things to different people. As Fijians, we know that we can make the 'Fijian Made' brand just as good as the best in the world. But, this requires commitment, forebearance, perseverance and a major change in mind-set."

Fiji National University vice-chancellor Nigel Healey said more than 25 organisations participated in this year's awards.

"Fiji National University, through the National Training and Productivity Centre, is proud to co-ordinate the 19th Fiji Business Excellence Awards Night to showcase organisations in Fiji that have taken the brave step of putting themselves forward to be assessed against the FBEA Framework," he said.








