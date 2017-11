/ Front page / News

Wind your clock one hour forward as daylight saving starts from today.

A statement from Government reminded members of the public to move their clocks forward by one hour today.

Employment and Productivity Minister Jone Usamate had said this initiative would be beneficial to all Fijians by allowing them more daylight hours to be used for productive and recreational activities.

Daylight saving will end at 3am on January 14, 2018.