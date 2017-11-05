Province cleans up river

/ Front page / News

KEEPING the Rewa River clean will be the focus of the Rewa Festival's organising committee.

As the festival came to an end yesterday, Roko Tui Dreketi Ro Teimumu Kepa said household items such as refrigerators and stoves dumped into the river were collected by youths who cared for the environment.

Ro Teimumu said she was pleased with the turnout at the closing day of the festival. She said she was particularly pleased to see youths joining activities to create awareness on climate change.

"You can see the weather, we are happy with the turnout. This is only the beginning, I am very happy in particular with the youth turnout here," Ro Teimumu said.

Several activities were organised through the three-day affair which included bilibili race and cleaning of the Rewa River.

"My people will do a data information on that (rubbish disposal) and this will be given back to the people so they know exactly what it is that they are throwing there (in the river) and what percentage of rubbish is from those paths," Ro Teimumu said.

"As villagers, we rely on the river for our livelihood and we do not make the connection between throwing rubbish in the river and getting our livelihood from the river.

"This is one of the issues that we want to bring to people's attention while they are enjoying themselves."